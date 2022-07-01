ASUS Chromebook CM3/Detachable both return to 2022 lows from $280 (Save $50+)

Amazon now offers the ASUS Chromebook CM3 Detachable for $299.99 shipped. Down from $370, this is marking the best price of the year at a total of $70 off while beating our previous mention by $20. Sporting a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, the ASUS CM3 arrives with a detachable keyboard design and adjusable kickstand on the back. Powered by a popular MediaTek processor, this model comes equipped with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Its aluminum unibody design pairs with a place to stow away the included stylus as well as the magnetic keyboard which clips to the front of the CM3. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 is also returning to its best price of the year at $279.99. Typically fetching $330, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while matching the best price of 2022. We have seen it sell for less last holiday season, though today’s discount still delivers one of the first overall price cuts. Hitting the scene less than a year ago, the latest ASUS Chromebook Clip CM3 arrives with a 12-inch touchscreen display and comes powered by a MediaTek processor. Its aluminum housing pairs with a 2-in-1 design that allows the Chrome OS machine to convert between a typical laptop and more of a tablet design, and comes supplemented by 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and plenty of I/O. Our launch coverage details what to expect from the package, as well.

Or you could just go with an even more premium alternative with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. This higher-end experience is centered around Android as opposed to Chrome OS, but will deliver a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, all-day battery life, S Pen support, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity at a new low of $176 off.

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features:

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features a solid Mineral Grey aluminum unibody chassis that is finished with delicate matte black diamond-cut edges, and the 7.9 mm ultra-thin design and stain-repellent cover make it a stylish, durable companion for work, play or study. Featuring a stylus quickly and automatically charges when garaged, keeping it ready for use and providing a safe place to store it. The stylus enables quick, precise movements for unleashing your creativity and productivity: take notes, sketch or jot down the idea whenever ideas strike.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!