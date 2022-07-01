adidas July 4th Sale offers 30% off sitewide: UltraBoost, Stan Smith, more

The adidas 4th of July Sale starts today for members (free to sign-up) with 30% off sitewide including clearance. Just use promo code CELEBRATE at checkout. Plus, members receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the UltraBoost 22 Running Shoes that’s currently marked down to $133 and originally sold for $190. These shoes are lightweight and highly flexible. This style is available in 28 different color options and great for all of your workouts including running, training, and more. With over 1,100 reviews from adidas, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from adidas or you can shop the entire sale here.

Finally, the Joe’s New Balance July 4th Sale is offering up to 50% off sitewide as well as free delivery.

