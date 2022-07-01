Bosch’s 2.25HP router combo kit includes a fixed base with above table adjustment at $179

Amazon is offering the Bosch Router Combo Kit (1617EVSPK) for $179 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $239, our last mention was $159 back in December to close out the holidays, and today’s deal marks a new 2022 low that we’ve tracked. As my personal choice for a router in the workshop, this kit gives you everything needed to tackle a wide variety of projects. The fixed base is perfect for trim work or adding a finished edge to a piece. It also has an above-table adjustment system so you can use this as a router lift instead of buying a separate one. There’s also a plunge base which will let you easily do something like flatten a slab or do other multi-pass tasks. Keep reading for more.

Update 7/1 @ 11:23 a.m: Amazon is also offering the Bosch 6-inch X-LOCK Angle Grinder for $128.70 shipped. Normally going for $169, this 24% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen. The No-Lock on paddle switch allows for the grinder to be shut down immediately once it is released to increase safety alongside the tool-free disc swap system to make changing from broken blade simple.

Given how much you’re saving today, the deal above still only includes the router itself and no bits. We recommend grabbing this 15-piece Hiltex tungsten carbide router bit set with just a fraction of your leftover cash. It includes a cove bit, alongside round-over, dovetail, chamfer, straight, and several others so you’re ready to go as soon as the router arrives. I have a similar kit in the garage and am always surprised by what these lower-cost bits can do, as this setup is only $23 on Amazon.

Don’t forget that yesterday we found the Bosch 18V 2-tool combo kit down to a 2022 low of $133, which normally goes for $165 at Amazon. This is the perfect pair with your new Bosch router as both tools come from the same reputable manufacturer.

Bosch Router Combo Kit features:

Versatile: This versatile kit can be used for a broad range of applications, including precise bit plunging, edge forming, slot cutting, laminate trimming and dovetail cutting; Making it one of the most widely used routers for wood working

Durability: Aluminum construction makes this one of our most durable wood routers yet with wooden handles on a fixed base and a soft grip handle on a plunge base

Ease of use: Rounded hardwood handles maximize user control

Convenient: With the built in constant response circuitry, our 1617EVSPK wood router will maintain a constant speed throughout the cut, so you get cleaner, more accurate results

