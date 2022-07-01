Elechomes 5.5L Home Mist Humidifier with remote returns to all-time low of $85, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Elechomes Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering deals on a selection of its humidifiers, air purifiers, and more at up to 50% off. One of the standouts from today’s deal is the Elechomes 5.5L Large Room Mist Humidifier for $84.99 shipped. Normally going for $110, this 23% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen while also being the new 2022 low price. Equipped with a 5.5-liter water tank, this mist humidifier can handle a space up to 755-square feet with the output reaching 600ml/hr. The remote will allow you to control the unit from across the room so you don’t have to keep walking over to adjust the settings. Head below for more Elechomes deals.

Elechomes 5.5L Large Room Mist Humidifier features:

Elechomes SH8820 humidifier enables you to fill the water tank directly from the top without any disassembly, which is more convenient and ergonomic. Just open the top cover and pour.

Advanced ultrasonic mist technology which produces barely 20-32 dB of noise, it also has a screen-off setting for a peaceful night’s sleep.

Stay comfortable all year round with both cool and warm mist settings. unclog sinuses and soothe scratchy throats in winter, keep your body cool and your skin moisturized in the summer.

Equipped with a 5.5L large water tank, no need to fill the water tank frequently. The output can reach 600 ml/h for areas up to 755 sq. ft.

