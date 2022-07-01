Greenworks July 4th sale takes extra 20% off electric mowers, trimmers, more at 2022 lows

Rikka Altland -
Green DealsGreenWorks
Sitewide 20% off

Greenworks is ending the work week today by launching its annual July 4th sale. Discounting nearly its entire collection of popular electric tools in the process, applying code IDSA20 at checkout will take an extra 20% off sitewide with a small list of exclusions. A highlight this time around falls to the Greenworks 48V 14-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower at $264 shipped. Normally fetching $370, today’s offer is already $40 off with today’s discount dropping the price even further to a new 2022 low of $106 off. Delivering plenty of power in a more compact design, this 14-inch electric mower is powered by a pair of included 24V batteries that keep the cutting sessions going for 45 minutes. Alongside a 5-position adjustable height design, there’s also mulching and rear bagging capabilities all without having to get gas or oil in the picture. Head below for more.

One of the more notable aspects of today’s sale compared to previous events is that the discounts apply to a wider range of offerings. Not to mention, most of the bundles and tool kits are already on sale prior to the sale, with the extra 20% in savings going a long way towards delivering the best prices of the year. Check out our top picks.

Greenworks 48V 14-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

Greenworks 24V lithium-ion battery system powers over 100 home and garden tools like lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws and many more. With this high performance battery, you get 20% more power, 35% longer runtime and constant fade-free power with no memory loss after charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

GreenWorks

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Sun Joe’s powerful 2,200 PSI electric pressure washer...
Snapper’s 82V electric mower falls to best price in y...
OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB just launched in US with free OneP...
DODOcase launches rare sitewide sale with new lows on a...
Smartphone Accessories: 10-pack Amazon Basics MFi Light...
Best Buy’s annual July 4th sale goes live with iP...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Interloper, Space...
adidas July 4th Sale offers 30% off sitewide: UltraBoos...
Load more...
Show More Comments