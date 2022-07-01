Greenworks July 4th sale takes extra 20% off electric mowers, trimmers, more at 2022 lows

Greenworks is ending the work week today by launching its annual July 4th sale. Discounting nearly its entire collection of popular electric tools in the process, applying code IDSA20 at checkout will take an extra 20% off sitewide with a small list of exclusions. A highlight this time around falls to the Greenworks 48V 14-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower at $264 shipped. Normally fetching $370, today’s offer is already $40 off with today’s discount dropping the price even further to a new 2022 low of $106 off. Delivering plenty of power in a more compact design, this 14-inch electric mower is powered by a pair of included 24V batteries that keep the cutting sessions going for 45 minutes. Alongside a 5-position adjustable height design, there’s also mulching and rear bagging capabilities all without having to get gas or oil in the picture. Head below for more.

One of the more notable aspects of today’s sale compared to previous events is that the discounts apply to a wider range of offerings. Not to mention, most of the bundles and tool kits are already on sale prior to the sale, with the extra 20% in savings going a long way towards delivering the best prices of the year. Check out our top picks.

Greenworks 48V 14-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

Greenworks 24V lithium-ion battery system powers over 100 home and garden tools like lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws and many more. With this high performance battery, you get 20% more power, 35% longer runtime and constant fade-free power with no memory loss after charging.

