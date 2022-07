ELEGOO’s Mars 3 Resin 3D Printer features a 37% larger build volume at new low of $255

The official ELEGOO storefront on Amazon is offering its Mars 3 Resin 3D Printer for $254.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $350, this 27% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating out our previous mention by $35. Coming equipped with a 6.7-inch 4K monochrome LCD and a matrix of UV LEDs, the Mars 3 has a 37% larger build volume than the Mars 2 at 143x89x175mm and a 30% higher XY resolution. The base where models print from has been sandblasted to increase the grip the material has on it to have fewer failed prints. The improved cooling system also means the LEDs will see less degradation over time. Head below for more

Be sure to use some of your savings to pick up the ELEGOO 1000g Water Washable Ceramic Grey Resin for $34 after the on-page coupon is clipped. The resin you get included with the printer is really just enough to get started and you’ll quickly need more to print larger models. One of the benefits of this resin is the fact it can be washed off in water for less hazardous post-processing that typically requires isopropyl alcohol. Speaking of post-processing, these steps are what make transitioning from standard FDM printing to resin a tedious process. Making sure you have everything you need before you start printing is essential to have the best experience.

You can make a trip by our 3D printing hub to check out other deals on printers we’ve rounded up for you as well. ELEGOO has recently opened pre-orders of its new Neptune 3 FDM printer with an upgraded extruder system, RSG bed leveling, and more that you can learn about in our coverage.

ELEGOO Mars 3 Resin 3D Printer features:

Mars 3 is ELEGOO’s first desktop mSLA 3D printer with super-high precision. It adopts a 6.66 inches mono LCD with Ultra 4K HD resolution, which has a 30% higher XY resolution at 35μm and 37% higher build volume than Mars 2, delivering amazing 3D prints.

36 highly integrated LED lights with a brand new COB lens that has a free-form surface can deliver over 90% uniformity of UV light illumination , making the printing accuracy upgraded to another level.

ELEGOO Mars 3 adopts copper tubes in the heat sink unit working with a high-quality cooling fan, which significantly improves the heat dissipation performance and brings down the light decay to less than 5% after 6000hours printing, extending the longevity of the UV LED lights.

