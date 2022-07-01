LEGO 2022 sets see first discounts: Mandalorian Helmet $51, Dark Trooper Attack $25, more

Macy’s is now discounting a selection of new 2022 LEGO sets for the very first time from various themes including Star Wars, Mario, Marvel, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick falls to the new LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Helmet at $50.99. Down from $60, this is the first standalone discount and a new all-time low at $9 off. Having just launched earlier in the spring, this 584-piece set recreates Mando in all of his chromed glory. Pairing some drum lacquer silver bricks with the rest of the grey build, the set completes its display-worthy design with a name plaque and stand. We took a hands-on look earlier in the year, which offers a better idea of what to expect from the kit. Then head below for additional LEGO deals.

Another notable highlight from the sale is yet another new LEGO Star Wars set, with the Dark Trooper Attack dropping down to $25.49. This one has sold for $30 since it launched earlier in the spring and is now on sale for the first time. This 166-piece set draws inspiration from season two of The Mandalorian and includes three of the fearsome Dark Troopers in minifigure form. That’s alongside a hooded Luke Skywalker and a hallway scene that is packed with play features on top of looking neat up on display. We found this one to be well worth the cash in our hands-on review, which is even more the case now that it’s on sale.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

BD-1: $100 | releases August 1

Inquisitor Transport Scythe: $99.99 | releases August 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader: $49.99 | releases August 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter: $29.99 | releases August 1

Marvel I am Groot: $54.99 | releases August 1

Marvel Nano Gauntlet: $69.99 | releases August 1

Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls: $149.99 | releases October 1

