Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro sees $299 off clearance sale to all-time low of $1,000

Update: Best Buy is now offering the M1 MacBook Pro 256GB for $999.99, saving you an extra $100 from our original offer.

Amazon is now offering Apple’s now previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,099.99 shipped in Silver. Normally fetching $1,299, this is a match of the all-time low at $199 off while delivering the lowest we’ve seen in months. This is also only the second time we’ve seen this steep of a discount in 2022 so far. Even with the new M2 devices that are now shipping, today’s discount on the now previous-generation machine arrive as an even better value. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro packs a slim design that’s backed by 17-hour battery life. Not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar and 8GB of RAM as well as 256GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. 

Elsewhere in our Apple guide this week, we’re seeing a pair of notable M1 Pro MacBook Pro discounts. Arriving ahead of all the holiday weekend sales that are sure to arrive in the coming days, you can save $200 on both 14- and 16-inch machines at the second-best prices to date.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

