NERF partners with Bungie to bring Destiny’s Gjallarhorn blaster into your foam arsenal

Over the past few years, NERF has seen success in bringing video game-inspired blasters to market with its newest one standing out amongst the rest. Maybe it’s the design, maybe it’s the feel, or maybe it’s the fact it is four feet long and is 1:1 scale. Players who unlock the Gjallarhorn rocket launcher in the Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack will have early access to pick up this new blaster on July 7th.

NERF LMTD aims at bringing premium blasters inspired by fan-favorite video game weapons to create “one-of-a-kind showpieces.” This collaboration between NERF and Bungie will be bringing the iconic Gjallarhorn rocket launcher to life for fans to enjoy. Measuring in at 4 feet long, this 1:1 scale model blaster features intricate detailing that every fan will appreciate with this being the first to include the Mega dart shells that will launch three Mega darts at a time. Just like the launcher in-game, you load the shell into the breech of the blaster, then you can prime it and fire away with the kit including three shells and nine darts. You will need two AA batteries to power the illuminated scope which will assist your aim as well, further increasing the detail. Whether you want this blaster to live on a shelf in your home, which you’d need a large one in that case, or you want to engage in NERF fights with friends, this blaster will make an impact for sure.

How to get this monster blaster

So you want to get this beast of a NERF blaster? Well, players of Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack who have unlocked the Gjallarhorn rocket launcher in-game before July 7 will have an opportunity to pre-order the blaster. Between July 7 and July 21, other gamers who unlock the blaster will be able to pre-order as well with the remaining units becoming available to everyone afterward. The price is set at $185 and comes with a nicely detailed collection box, the blaster, tree shells, and nine mega darts.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve watched over the past few years as NERF has brought blasters from games like Fortnite to market and always believed it was a great decision. This collaboration with Bungie is taking it to the next level with this massive blaster. It is pretty insane how large this blaster is, and I can’t wait to see hardcore players enjoying them.

