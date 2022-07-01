SKILSAW’s 7.25-inch lightweight circular saw weighs just 11.6 pounds at 2022 low of $170

Amazon is offering the SKILSAW 15A 7.25-inch Lightweight Worm Drive Circular Saw for $169.99 shipped. Normally $200 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen there in over a year. While most circular saws with this much power, the worm drive motor, and the 7.25-inch saw blade can be 15 pounds or more, this one comes in at 11.6 pounds. You’ll find that this weight reduction helps reduce stress from long days at the job site and makes it easier to use overall. You’ll also find a 7.25-inch blade and a 53-degree bevel depending on what you need. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, be sure to pick up the Freud Diablo 7.25-inch 40-tooth blade on Amazon for $14.50. It’ll ensure that you can get up and going as soon as the saw arrives and offers a solid cutting experience all around. Freud’s Diablo line is great for contractors and DIYers alike.

You won’t want to miss out on the deal that we found on Bosch’s 2.25HP router combo kit. With both a plunge and fixed base, as well as above-table adjustment, you’ll find that this is a must-have for any DIYer or woodworker. Down to $179, this is the best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon so far this year, and comes in at just $20 above the lowest that we’ve seen all-time.

SKILSAW Circular Saw features:

Lightest magnesium construction reduces user fatigue for less down time

Cut-ready depth of cut system helps with quick, accurate depth measurements

53° bevel allows users to complete a wider variety of cuts

15 Amp of power gives users the power to rip through more lumber in less time

