Sonos launches July 4th refurbished sale with new lows: Arc Soundbar $539, more from $119

Sonos is now celebrating July 4th with as notable of an Independence Day sale as they come courtesy of its certified refurbished storefront. This time around delivering new all-time lows on nearly everything, shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Sonos Arc Soundbar at $539.25. Down from the usual $899 new condition price, today’s offer is well below our previous $719 mention and delivers the best price to date at $360 off. Those who don’t need the built-in microphone can also score the Sonos Arc SL for $509.25, down from $849 to mark a new low.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. Head below for all of the other refurbished Sonos sale highlights.

Those new all-time low savings also carry over to a selection of other smart speakers in the Sonos July 4th sale. Whether you’re looking for a more affordable soundbar for the home theater, some satellite speakers for building out the surround sound system, or a portable offering for taking the music onto the patio, you’ll find plenty of notable discounts.

Sonos refurbished sale discounts:

Everything in today’s Sonos sale includes a full 1-year warranty with purchase. So while you’re cashing in on the savings of refurbished models, there’s also the same peace of mind that comes with its new condition speakers, as well.

Sonos Arc Soundbar features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

