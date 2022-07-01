Zacro’s adult bike helmet with rechargeable LED light reaches new low at $28, more from $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Zacro Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its bike accessories at up to 48% off. One of the standouts from today’s deal is the Adult Bike Helmet with Light for $27.99 shipped. Normally going for $35, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming with a rechargeable LED light that has three different lighting modes (constant light, slow flash, and fast flash), the Zacro bike helmet was designed for maximum comfort with 18 vents for letting air pass through. It is also CPSC-certified which means it lives up to the American National Standards for protective equipment so you can be even more confident while going out. Head below for more Zacro deals.

Rechargeable LED Helmet Rear Light: Zacro CH01 Bicycle helmet with USB rechargeable rear light provides 3 lighting modes: constant light, slow flash, and fast flash. (can last no less than 8 hours), easy to operate by one press button. Each mode achieves enough visibility for people behind you to clearly recognize your direction, avoiding collision and much safer in night cycling.

Adjustable & Snug Fit: Thanks to its Adjustable Dial System and Side Straps, the bike helmet can accommodate heads of various sizes for a custom fit and suits for most teens and adults. Suggested head circumference: 54-63CM (Please measure your head before purchase.)

Crafted for Maximum Comfort: Featuring the special aerodynamic design, 18 vents make air ventilated, keeping your head cool and dry during high heat conditions. In addition, our bike helmet is ultra-light design, which ensures less pressure on your head even for a longer duration of wearing.

