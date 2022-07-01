Razor’s youth electric dirt bike falls to Amazon low at $185.50 with 14 MPH top speed

Amazon is offering the Razor Electric Dirt Bike SX350 for $185.59 shipped. For comparison, both Razor direct and Best Buy sell this model for $380 and it normally goes for $230 or more at Amazon. You’ll find that this electric dirt bike is inspired by Jeremy McGrath, the “winningest supercross rider in history.” The SX350 is a scale model of his iconic bike that’s made with younger riders in mind. It features a top speed of 14 MPH and can go for up to 30 minutes of continuous use before it’s time to charge. Plus, the 12-inch pneumatic knobby tires are perfect for off-road riding. Keep reading for more.

Be sure your rider stays safe when outside enjoying his or her new electric dirt bike. You’ll want to consider picking up this kids motocross/off road dirt bike helmet, goggles, and gloves which are built to withstand DOT safety specifications. Coming in at $46 on Amazon, this is something all dirt bike riders should have on hand to stay safe when enjoying their new outdoor riding toy.

Don’t forget to swing by our Green Deals guide for other great discounts that we’ve found this week. There, you’ll see savings on the Ninebot Kickscooter Max at $750, which marks a 2022 low that we’ve tracked.

Razor Electric Dirt Bike features:

Inspired by the winningest supercross rider in history, Jeremy McGrath

Complete with authentic McGrath graphics and MX-frame geometry, the SX350 scales Jeremy’s iconic bike down to size for younger riders

Carries riders at speeds of up to 14 mph (22 km/h) with up to 30 minutes of continuous use

Features adjustable-angle, riser-style handlebars, spoked wheels with 12” pneumatic, knobby tires, retractable kickstand, and hand-operated rear brake

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!