Ailun’s USB-A to Right Angle USB-C 3-packs going for $8, more starting at $6 (Save 20%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AilunUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering deals on a selection of its smartphone accessories at up to 20% off. One of the standouts from today’s deal is the 3-pack of Ailun USB-A to Right Angle USB-C Cables for $7.99 Prime shipped or in orders over $25. Normally going for $10, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this cable pack. This pack comes with three cables, a 3-foot and two 6-foot, for you to choose from depending on the application. A desktop setup will likely see you using the 3-foot option as you won’t need the cable to reach far with the 6-footers being more general use lengths. Each cable can support up to 60W of power delivery so you could charge your laptop with these cables alongside your phone. The braided nylon cable is tangle-free and flexible as well. Head below for more Ailun deals.

More Ailun deals:

After you finish checking out these deals on Ailun smartphone accessories, be sure to stick around and stop by our smartphone accessory hub for the latest deal roundups. Right now you can pick up the Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Charging Cable for $20 which is an all-time low we’ve tracked and a solid $19 cheaper than Apple’s cable.

Ailun USB-A to Right Angle USB-C 60W PD Cable features:

Right Angle USB C: Ailun USB-C cable with an innovative 90 degrees L design. It’s more convenient and more comfortable for playing games, watching videos, reading e-books when you lie on the couch or bed while charging.

Fast Data Transfer: Triple-shielding provides better protection against interference, ensuring fast and stable data transmission. This USB C to USB A 3.0 cable guarantees data transfer up to 480 Mbps.

60W High Speed Charging: USB3.0 Fast charging your USB-C laptops, tablets and smartphones by using 60W 45W 30W 18W 15W USB-C Power Adapters, supports PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 fast charging. Data transfer speed is up to 480Mbps

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!