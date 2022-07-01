Belkin’s 7.5W MagSafe wireless charger with 2-meter cable falls to new Amazon low at $20

Amazon is offering the Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Charging Cable for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $28 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by an additional $2.50. While it might not deliver 15W of MagSafe charging to your iPhone, it does still pack 7.5W of power which is plenty for a bedside power station. There’s an extra-long 2-meter cable available here which lets you have the power brick (not supplied) further away. On top of that, this would also be a great travel cable to keep in your go-bag while an official MagSafe cord stays by your bedside. Keep reading for more, and be sure to check out the rest of Belkin’s annual July 4th sale that’s going on right now.

Leverage your savings to pick up the JSAUX 20W USB-C PD charger that’s available at Amazon for $8 right now. It not only will easily provide plenty of power to today’s lead deal, but can also be used to fast charge your iPhone with a USB-C to Lightning cord and even works with many of Apple’s latest iPads.

Don’t forget that right now Spigen’s latest 35W, 45W, and 65W GaN III USB-C wall chargers are on sale for new all-time lows. Pricing starts at $25 shipped and there are many variants to choose from here. The, swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup for more ways to save on upgrading your daily charging setup.

Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger features:

Seamless magnetic attachment for more efficient charging and easy one-handed placement

Small, slim and portable – perfect for travel

An extra-long 2M/6ft cable allows for flexible placement at home or in the office

LED light indicates foreign object detection and keeps your MagSafe enabled iPhones charging safely

