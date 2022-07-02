ReelWorks’ 50-foot triple tap 12AWG extension cord reel hits $109 low at Amazon, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, GreatCircleUSA (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of ReelWorks extension cords and hose reels and more on sale. One of our favorite discounts is the 50-foot 12AWG Triple Tap Extension Cord Reel for $108.79 shipped. Designed to mount to your wall, you’ll find that this cord reel spans 50 feet when stretched all the way out. It’s comprised of premium commercial materials and can withstand temperatures of -58 to 221 degrees, and the 12AWG rating ensures that you can easily run high-power tools. You’ll find a variety of other cord and hose reels on sale at Amazon then head below for more.

If you have more heavy-duty tasks to complete, then we recommend picking up this 12/3 50-foot extension cord for $35 at Amazon. Given that you’re saving an additional $74 compared to today’s lead deal, this extension cord actually has the ability to carry the same amount of power to heavier-duty tools as the cord found above. However, it doesn’t come in the same retractable housing and there’s not a triple tap on the end, so do keep that in mind.

Don’t forget that right now we’re tracking the best price of the year on Bosch’s 1617EVSPS 2.25HP router kit that includes both a fixed and plunge base. Coming in at $179, this is the lowest price of 2022 so far and comes in at only $20 above the best we’ve seen all-time. Then, swing by our tools guide to find all the other ways you can save on garage upgrades this summer.

ReelWorks Extension Cord Reel features:

The 12AWG x 50′ Foot 3C/SJTOW Florescent Glow Strip Cord and Lightup Triple Tap (S3) Connector; The 3 Core Wire Grounded Cable is rated at 15A 125VAC 1875W 60Hz; cETLus, Intertek GS Listed approved and certified, including quality tested

Premium Commercial SJTOW Cables are Resistant to: Acids, Alkalies, Ozone and Kinking; Operable and Flexible in the toughest temperatures of -58°F to 221°F (-50°C to 105°C)

Constructed of hard impact Polypropylene Enclosed Spring Driven Case and Slow Retraction Technology (SRT) and Auto Guide System for orderly rewind; Utilizing a double adjustment improved ratcheting, locking the cord at any desired length

