Google Tensor-backed Pixel 6 sees rare Amazon discount to new all-time low of $564.50

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6 128GB Smartphone in Stormy Black for $564.64 shipped. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer marks a rare chance to save cash on an unlocked model at $34 off in the first place. Though this is also the very first notable price cut courtesy of Amazon and an all-time low at the retailer. Google Pixel 6 arrives as the more entry-level of the company’s two latest handsets and packs the same Google Tensor chip as its flagship counterpart. Everything is centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display and backed by 128GB of storage with a dual sensor rear camera array around back completing the handset. In our longterm hands-on review, we also walked away impressed with the pro features.

Google’s in-house Pixel 6 Case is a great addition to your new handset for providing a layer of added protection against drops, dings, or other damage. It comes in one of three different styles, each of which clocks in at under $30 and is comprised of 30% recycled plastics. You’ll also find additional information on what to expect over in our launch coverage.

Speaking of flagship Android smartphone, this week also saw the best price to date go live on one of Samsung’s latest offerings. Packing a folding form-factor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is now sitting at $1,250 following a notable $550 price cut at Amazon.

Google Pixel 6 features:

Pixel 6 is fast, smart, and secure, and adapts to you. The powerful Google Tensor processor is the first processor designed by Google and made for Pixel; it keeps your phone fast, your games rich, and your personal info safe. Pixel’s 50 megapixel rear camera captures 150% more light for photos with richer colors and more detail. Professional tools like Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode keep your photos sharp, accurate, and focused.

