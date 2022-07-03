Nanoleaf’s Shapes Mini Triangles HomeKit starter set falls to $50 all-time low (Save $70)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is now offering the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Smarter Kit for $49.99 shipped. Down from its usual $120 going rate, this is a new all-time low at nearly 60% off. Today’s offer is also $10 under our previous mention, as well. Much like the larger Shapes lights, Nanoleaf’s Mini Triangles integrate with the brand’s whole lineup of on-wall accessories and deliver all of the same modular, multicolor lighting, just with smaller modules. In total, you’re getting five of the lighting panels in the set alongside the controller and power supply that will integrate with your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup. Head below for more.

Though if you’re in the market for the latest and greatest from Nanoleaf, its new Lines are worth a look. I’ve been loving them since setting the lights up late last year, and have to say that I’m impressed by the new form-factor. It delivers a unique way to add some multicolor accent lighting to a space with a modular design, which you can learn all about in our hands-on review right here.

Speaking of recent launches you can add to your smart home, TP-Link’s all-new energy monitoring HomeKit smart plugs just hit the scene earlier in the month. Now on sale for the first time, you can score a 4-pack at just $40. That drops each one down to $10, and delivers a notable chance to save on the just-released Siri-enabled offerings from the usual $50 price tag.

More info on the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles:

The Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Create beautiful symmetry in any room, or get completely abstract – the choice is yours. With Connect+ technology in all Nanoleaf Shapes products, you can combine different shapes into a stunning light mosaic.

