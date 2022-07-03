Roborock’s Q5 Robot Vacuum with self-empty dock sees new low of $490, more today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Roborock Amazon storefront is offering deals on a selection of its robotic vacuums with everything seeing new all-time lows. One standout from today’s deal is the Q5 Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock at $489.99 shipped. Normally going for $700, this 30% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked with this deal beating our previous mention by $110. This new robot vacuum delivers up to 2,700Pa of suction power with the brand’s latest technology such as the PreciSense LiDAR that is used to navigate around your home while generating accurate maps with support for multi-level mapping. Runtime on a single charge is up to 180 minutes with app and voice controls through Alexa, Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts. The self-emptying dock delivers up to seven weeks of autonomous cleaning before needing to be emptied as well. Head below for more Roborock deals.

If you want to save some cash on the Q5 model, you could pick it up as a standalone robot without the self-empty station and save $180. You get all the same features like LiDAR navigation, app and voice control, and multi-level mapping, but you’ll just have to empty out the dustbin more often. Also part of today’s Gold Box deal is the Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum at $180 which is also seeing its new low price. As you may suspect given the E5 moniker, it is a slight step down over the Q5 with no LiDAR navigation and slightly less suction power at 2,500Pa, but you do retain full app control with Alexa compatibility. While LiDAR is not present, it does come equipped with OpticEye, dial gyroscopes, and precision internal mapping software to know where it is in your home. You can even get some mopping done by grabbing the optional 180mL adjustable water tank.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. With July 4th tomorrow, many brands are launching or have launched big sales to celebrate. One such brand is Herman Miller with 15% savings across a collection of its iconic furniture. This is only the second sale of the year and an all-around rare chance to save.

Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty DOck features:

7-Weeks of Hands-Free Cleaning: The Self-Empty Dock automatically empties the Q5’s dustbin after each cleanup, so you don’t have to do it manually or frequently. Its 2.5L dust bag can hold up to 7 weeks of dirt.

Clean Better with the Multi-Plane Floating Main Brush: A multi-plane floating brush keeps the brush closer to the ground for deeper cleaning, even on uneven surfaces. It is strongly resistant to hair tangles and perfect for homes with pets.

Keeps Going for Longer: Powered by high-capacity battery and a 470 ml dustbin, you get long lasting cleaning that can easily tackle most homes in one clean.

