Herman Miller takes 15% off its collection of signature mid-century furniture for July 4th

Heading into the holiday weekend, Herman Miller is launching a 15% off July 4th sale across a collection of its iconic furniture. Marking only the second sale of the year, this is an all-around rare chance to save while locking in the best prices of the year on its signature mid-century chairs, tables, home decor, and more. On top of just how rare this deal is so far for the year, it’ll likely be the only offer until later on this fall, if not closer to the holiday shopping season. There’s free shipping across the lot and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Herman Miller July 4th sale highlights:

For other ways to refresh your space, be sure to dive into all of the July 4th weekend home goods. Ranging from the best prices of the season on appliances to give the countertop a refresh to helping hands for cleaning and more, there are plenty of different discounts to go alongside the Herman Miller sale and all of its iconic stylings.

Noguchi Table features:

The original Noguchi Table balances delicacy with sturdy, solid-wood construction in an understated yet unforgettable icon. The signature interlocking wood base offers a fresh perspective from every angle while the thick glass-top is made to withstand everyday wear and tear. Designed in 1948 by sculptor Isamu Noguchi, this table is still coveted today because of its generous and playful curvaceous lines, which catch the eye and invite interaction.

