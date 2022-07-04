ASUS TUF and ROG Strix RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptops with 144/300Hz displays from $900

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti for $999.99 shipped. Down from $1,200, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Delivering a full gaming experience on-the-go, this laptop is an all-in-one setup for playing your favorite titles. There’s an 11th Generation i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. However, that’s not where it ends. There’s also an RTX 3050 Ti ray-tracing graphics card in tow as well as a 144Hz 1080p display so you can play nearly any game on-the-go. Keep reading for more.

Also on sale today is the ASUS ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti for $899.99. Normally $1,050 at Amazon, today’s deal also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Sporting the same GPU, as well as similar RAM and SSD storage, where this laptop changes things up is by opting for AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800H CPU instead of an 11th Generation Intel i7. Otherwise, you’ll find that there’s a 300Hz display here, which one-ups today’s lead deal. Really, it just comes down to whether the trade-off for Ryzen verses Intel is worth it for your setup.

Don’t forget that you can currently get three months of Game Pass Ultimate for less than Game Pass for PC typically runs. It’s on sale for $23.50 and delivers hundreds of games to play on your desktop as well as cloud access. It even works on your Xbox consoles and includes EA Play, delivering plenty of value for the price.

ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop features:

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is a powerful Windows 11 gaming laptop that combines gaming performance with up to a narrow bezel IPS-type panel and an extended lifespan, thanks to its patented Anti-Dust Cooling (ADC) system. Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce graphics, 11th Generation Intel Core processor, and solid-state storage, the F15 is able to play the latest games and multitask with ease. To top it all off, it’s backlit gaming keyboard is rated at 20-million keystroke durability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!