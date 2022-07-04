Score 3 more months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for under $23.50 today (Reg. $45)

We are now tracking a fantastic price on 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $23.39 with free digital delivery courtesy of trusted online retailer CDKeys. Regularly $45 and currently marked down to $40 at Amazon, this is a few bucks under our previous mention and one of the best prices of the year. We have been featuring CDKeys digital Game Pass deals for quite sometime, delivering the best prices we have ever seen on Microsoft’s online service from a trustworthy source. Just be sure to jump on it now if you need a refresh as these deals tend to jump back up in price quite quickly at times. More detail below.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate delivers online multiplayer action as well as loads of digital game deals, access to Microsoft’s growing on-demand game streaming services, and more to consoles, PC, and others – it is even available directly on 2022 Samsung 4K TVs with no additional hardware required. Just remember you subscribe for the fist time at just $1 alongside new additions to the game library like Far Cry 5 and the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Then dive into some of the latest from the world of Xbox:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate features:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

