Brim’s 15-bar espresso machine with wood accents nears 2022 low at $136 shipped

Amazon is offering the Brim 15-bar Espresso Machine for $136 shipped. Normally $200 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at just $7 above the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. Ready to bring you a refreshing and energizing cup of joe in the morning, this espresso maker also includes the ability to steam and froth milk for lattes and cappuccinos. With 15 bars of pressure available here, you’ll find that this brewer can pull a great espresso shot with ease. On top of that, it’ll look great on your counter as well thanks to the stainless and natural wood mix. Plus, the steam wand we mentioned above is completely articulating so you can easily place it in nearly any pitcher of milk. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching Brim’s well-known namesake in the coffee world for Amazon’s in-house alternative, then check out the Amazon Basics 15-bar espresso machine for just $63.50. Sure, it doesn’t have the same stainless steel stylings of Brim’s alternative above, but if it’s just a strong cup of espresso you’re after, then this model can deliver that for sure.

While Brim’s 19-bar espresso machine has gone up from $250 to $256 now, it normally goes for $400 and is still a notable discount none-the-less. Also on sale from last week is the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine in multiple colors for $255. Either model would be a great upgrade your morning coffee game.

Brim Espresso Machine features:

Built with a high pressure Italian pump & a powerful Thermal Cool heating system produces consistently hot espresso shot after shot., the 15 Bar Espresso Maker makes it easy to own the entire espresso making process from dosing to sipping.

Featuring a commercial style 360 degree swivel action dry steam wand along with single & double cup pressurized filter baskets, a stainless steel frothing pitcher & a 2 in 1 tamper scoop. Does not include pressurized basket.

With thoughtful design, high-quality glass containers & precise measuring instruments, this espresso maker is perfectly simple. Drip tray, steam wand tip, & water tank are removable for easy cleaning

