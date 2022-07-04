Tamagotchi delivers nostalgia to your Star Wars collection, R2-D2 virtual pet now $11 (44% off)

Amazon is now offering the Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2 Classic White edition for $11.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is matching the all-time low at 44% off and only third time we have seen it down this low since it was released last summer. Bringing a heavy dose of nostalgia to your Star Wars collection, this delivers the famous droid from a galaxy far, far away in the familiar virtual pet form. It features a sort of re-worked and themed take on the usual Tamagotchi experience with seven built-in mini games and 18 skills for R2 to learn. Just make sure you keep the droid charged and clean because the Jawas might take him away if it is neglected for too long. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage right here and additional details below.

As of right now, the Star Wars edition model above is actually one of the most affordable options out there, including the classic remake versions and the usually less expensive PAC-MAN take on the nostalgic virtual pets that is now selling for just under $12 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Alongside the Tamagotchi smart watch that launched about a year ago, the last notable crossover project from the classic toy line came by way of the Toy Story collaboration we saw get unveiled earlier this year. Now available for pre-order via Amazon at $20, the new Woody and Buzz Lightyear Tamagotchi devices are set for release in just a couple weeks time. You can get a closer look and all of the details in our launch coverage from back in March right here.

Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2 Classic White features:

Train R2-D2 to master various skills with STAR WARSTM R2-D2 TAMAGOTCHI

Take care of R2-D2 by keeping him charged and clean and by playing two mini-games (firefighting and Dejarik “holochess”)

There are 19 skills for R2-D2 to learn and 7 mini-games for him to unlock, depending on his skill level

Make sure you keep your R2-D2 happy. If you neglect him for too long, the Jawas may take him away!

Comes with 1 Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi with classic white R2-D2 shell on a chain to take with you everywhere! Also available with a blue hologramR2-D2 shell.

