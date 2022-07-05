ALPS Mountaineering’s Lynx 2-Person Tent reaches new all-time low of $72 (Save 40%)

Amazon is now offering the ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 2-Person Tent for $71.97 shipped. Normally going for $120, this 40% discount marks a new 2022 low price and a new all-time low we’ve seen. Made from Polyester, this free-standing tent uses two aluminum poles to support the outer fabric with aluminum stakes to secure everything to the ground. You’ll also have two vestibules for some extra storage space with the Lynx tent with the half mesh walls increasing overall ventilation inside the tent so it doesn’t get stuffy inside. The overhead gear loft will keep your important equipment off the ground just in case any water or moisture gets onto the coated floor of the tent and so it’s always within reach while resting. Head below for more.

While the mesh side panels will help increase the ventilation, having a fan to circulate the air will help greatly. One option is the Energizer LED Camping Lantern with Tent Fan for $20 which will both provide some light so you can see at night plus circulate air throughout the tent. When it comes to the light side of things, the LEDs are “10x brighter than a standard LED” with it outputting up to 500 lumens in high mode for two continuous hours. On the fan side, you will have three speeds to choose from with the entire unit being fully recharged in about 3.5 hours. Plus, you can even charge your own devices off the internal battery in a pinch. The easy-hanging hook will let you place this light/fan combo inside your tent with ease.

While you won’t be able to easily take it camping, right now you can pick up the Char-Broil Performance Tru-Infrared 2-burner Propane Gas Grill at $277.50. This deal marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in nearly a year and is ready to take your outdoor cooking setup to the next level with its Tru-Infrared technology preventing flare-ups.

ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 2-Person Tent features:

The ALPS Mountaineering Lynx Tent is packed with high quality, top notch features. The Lynx, which has aluminum poles opposed to fiberglass poles, is very similar to our Taurus Tent series. The Lynx has more mesh than the Taurus, taking up half of the walls on each side allowing even more ventilation. The tent is an easy to set up, 2 pole rectangular dome style tent with pole clips that easily fit over the poles for quick assembly. ALPS has not cut any corners… between the factory sealed fly and floor seams, weatherproof fly buckles, 2 doors for easy entering and leaving, 2 vestibules for extra gear storage or weather protection, and extra-large #8 zippers, you’re sure to find everything you could want in a tent with our Lynx.

