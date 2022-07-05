Char-Broil’s Tru-Infrared 2-burner LP gas grill falls to 2022 low at Amazon, now $277.50

Amazon is offering the Char-Broil Performance Tru-Infrared 2-burner Propane Gas Grill for $277.55 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For the past few weeks this grill has gone for around $308, though prior to that it has been $350 at Amazon. Today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked there in nearly a year, as well. Ready to take your outdoor cooking setup to the next level, this is perfect for summer parties or making your favorite flame-grilled foods. Char-Broil’s Tru-Infrared technology “prevents flare-ups” and “delivers even heat” which allows it to “cook up to 50% juicer food.” There’s an electric ignition which makes it simple to start the grill and it’s powered by propane which makes it easy to run anywhere in the yard. On top of that, you’ll find a lid-mounted temperature gauge to easily know how hot it is inside the grill without opening the top and letting the heat out. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer for $30 or less at Amazon. This thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor cooking progress from inside the house without opening the grill’s lid, helping keep the heat buildup in the chamber where it belongs.

Don’t forget about the Ultimate Ears’ BOOM speaker sale that’s going on just in time for summer parties and get togethers with friends or family. You’ll find that deals start at $74 and there’s 22% or more in savings to be had here. Ready to deliver a solid experience all around, these speakers are weather-resistant and ready to deliver your favorite tunes anywhere.

Char-Broil Propane Grill features:

310 square inches of primary cooking space on durable porcelain-coated, rust-resistant and easy-to-clean steel grates, plus a 95 square inch warming rack ideal for sides and buns

TRU-Infrared cooking technology prevents flare-ups, delivers even-heat and cooks up to 50% juicier food.

Exclusive metallic gray finish for increased style and durabilty. Single-door cabinet design offers storage space for propane tank, grilling tools and accessories.

Electronic ignition for fast and reliable burner lighting at the push of a buttom. Convenient side shelves offer added work and prep space, and are Gear Trax enabled. When not in use, the side shelves fold down to save space and for storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!