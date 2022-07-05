Ultimate Ears’ latest BOOM speakers on sale in time for summer from $74 (Save 22%+)

Amazon is now discounting a selection of the latest Ultimate Ears Bluetooth Speakers headlined by the ultra-portable WONDERBOOM 2 in Radical Red for $74.31 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings as well as the second-best price of the year for any style at within $4 of the 2022 low. Packing 360-degree sound into a compact design, Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 2 is complemented by IP67 water-resistance and a stylish fabric-wrapped design. On top of its 13-hour playback on a single charge, it can also float in the pool or tub and supports pairing two of the speakers together for stereo sound. You can see why we deemed it the “best speaker of the year” back when we originally checked it out in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, the larger BOOM and MEGABOOM 3 speakers are also marked down courtesy of Amazon in their respective red colorways. Starting things off, the BOOM 3 now rests at $117.79 from its usual $150 price tag in order to mark one of the best discounts of the year. On the higher-end side, the MEGABOOM 3 steps up the audio game with an even more impressive feature set at $155.79, down from $200 to a new 2022 low. Both feature waterproof designs to go alongside 15 hours or more of battery life, the Magic Button for easy playback control, and more.

Otherwise, go check out all of the other portable Bluetooth speakers still up for grabs courtesy of Bose. Discounting a selection of its popular untethered speakers to go alongside soundbars and more, there are plenty of price cuts held over from the holiday weekend starting at $119.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 features:

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is a super portable speaker that rocks a surprisingly big sound — anywhere. Heading outside? Hit the all-new Outdoor Boost for louder, crisper audio that’s specially tuned for outdoor listening. With 13 hours of battery life, it’ll rage ‘till dawn. It’s got a rating of IP67, so it’s super waterproof. And dustproof. And it floats.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!