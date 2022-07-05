Keep your ride sparkling with up to 20% off Chemical guys car wash kits and gear from $5

Amazon has now launched a new Chemical Guys sale so you can stock up on car wash gear and products to ready your ride for the summer. Among a long list of shampoos, soap, and other accessories, you can land the 8-piece Chemical Guys HOL_128 Car Cleaning Kit for $71.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is $18 or 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked in months. This all-in-one kit includes car wash soap, a bucket, wash mitt, drying microfiber towel, after wax, and more to keep your ride sparkling all summer and beyond from your own driveway. Just be sure to head below for some more affordable kits, individual soap products, and much more from under $5.

Amazon Chemical Guys Car Wash sale:

While we are talking about upgrading your ride, check out this deal on Lamicall’s affordable air vent mount that is currently within $1 of the all-time low. Now available for $12 Prime shipped, it delivers a clamp-style system to support a broad range of smartphones to keep your maps, calls, and more at an ideal and safe angle during road trips. All of the details you need are right here.

Chemical Guys HOL_128 Car Cleaning Kit features:

Makes a Great Gift: Perfect starter kit combines everything you need for a weekly wash on any car, truck, motorcycle, or SUV

Beginners and professionals alike choose Chemical Guys, not only for the finest car care products, but the world class customer support and vast detailing knowledge. Chemical Guys is more than a brand – it’s a lifestyle with a worldwide following

Rinse away dirt and grime and add deep gloss and shine with the slick Mr. Pink car wash shampoo or choose Citrus Wash & Gloss for removing heavy duty stuck-on dirt, bugs, and grime

Hold mountains of foamy car wash suds in the Heavy Duty Detailing Bucket, and drop in a Dirt Trap car wash bucket insert to filter abrasive dirt and debris away from clean water and soap

