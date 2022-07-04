Smartphone Accessories: Lamicall Air Vent Phone Mount $12 (33% off), more

Lamicall Store (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Air Vent Phone Mount for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for $18 and today’s deal comes within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This smartphone holder mounts directly to your car’s air vent meaning that it won’t be taking up room on your windshield or require you to make a permanent modification to the dash. The clamp-style system lets you both install and remove your device in “only one second.” It also has a ball joint which allows you to rotate and adjust the angle of your device so you can easily see maps, phone calls, and more all without having to take your hands off the wheel.
Lamicall 2022 Upgraded car vent phone mount adopts stable Strong Elastic Hook. Compared with clip and plastic hook, this metal hook can catch strip blade of air vents ( don’t fits round vents and non-striped blades) more firmly, ensuring the phone keeping steady even on bumpy roads, making your driving safer.
Integrated Design, Assembly Free, No Tools Needed! Different from other products complex assembly, this car vent phone holder can be installed and removed easily & quickly ( Only 1 Second)! Anti-slip & anti-scratch rubber pads protects your mobilephone and airvent from scratches during install and uninstall.
