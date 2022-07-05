Limited-time deal drops elago’s retro Macintosh-style Apple Watch Stand under $12

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its retro Macintosh-style W3 Stand for Apple Watch at $11.89 in vintage white or black. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal that will only be live for another 7 hours or until stocks runs out. Regularly $14 on Amazon this year and listed at $13 directly from elago, this is the lowest price we have tracked since February and the best we can find. Delivering nostalgic Apple vibes to your Watch charging setup, you slide your puck-style charger in there before resting your Apple Watch inside – it “lines up perfectly to seem as though it is the display of an old Apple monitor.” The Nightstand Mode-ready device is made from the scratch-free silicone we know and love from elago and be sure to hit up our hands-on review for additional details. It is compatible with all 45mm, 44mm, 42mm, 41mm, 40mm, and 38mm models. Then head below for more.

The brand’s more basic W2 Charger Stand delivers much of the same functionality in various colorways for even less. While you won’t get that classic Mac design, they also start from $10 Prime shipped with the same elago silicone construction for your Nightstand setup.

Looking to upgrade your Apple wearable to Series 7? The holiday offers are still live with up to $120 in savings and models starting from $329 shipped courtesy of Amazon right now. All of the details you need are waiting in our previous coverage. Swing by our Apple deal hub for even more price drops on the brand’s sought-after gear.

elago W3 Stand for Apple Watch features:

Works with all Apple Watch Series 7, Series 6, Series SE, Series 5, Series 4, Series 3, Series 2, Series 1 (45mm 44mm 42mm 41mm 40mm 38mm) and is compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode. View your Apple Watch display through a blast from the past. The display lines up perfectly to seem as though it is the display of an old Apple monitor. Simply place your Apple Watch on the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages.

