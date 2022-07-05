Enjoy ray-traced gaming on the ASUS ROG Strix G15 laptop at new low of $400 off, now $1,300

The official Best Buy eBay storefront is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Ryzen 9/16GB/512GB/RX 6800M Gaming Laptop for $1,299.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Normally $1,700, today’s deal saves $400, beats our mention from last month by an additional $100, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to offer a premium gaming experience away from the house, you’ll find that this laptop has plenty of power on all fronts. To start with, there’s the Ryzen 9 5980HX 8-core 16-thread processor that arrives as one of AMD’s most powerful mobile CPUs. In addition to that, there’s the RX 6800M GPU which is made with ray tracing in mind when it comes to high-end gaming, making this laptop perfect for gaming anywhere. Plus, the 1440p display sports a 165Hz refresh rate, which makes this an ideal system on all fronts for multiple use cases. Keep reading for more.

Given that you’re saving $400 with today’s deal, why not overhaul your at-home setup as well? You could put that cash toward the $310 ASUS TUF 27-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor. It hits a similar spec spot to the built-in display on today’s lead deal, just at a larger 27-inch size instead of 15.6-inches. That makes this an ideal pair to be able to enjoy your favorite games at home in 1440p with high refresh rates.

Don’t forget that you can save even more cash and opt instead for an RTX 3050 Ti laptop as low as $900. We spotted this discount yesterday and there’s no way to know how long the prices will be around. There are two laptops on sale in yesterday’s post, one with a 165Hz display and another with a 300Hz screen, giving you a variety of choices when it comes to picking up a new computer.

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Laptop features:

Game like a pro with this ROG STRIX Advantage Edition. Double up on AMD firepower with Ryzen 9-5980HX CPU and Radeon RX6800M GPU featuring exclusive AMD SmartShift and Smart Access Memory technology that dynamically boosts performance for any task. Enjoy eSports speed on 165hz QHD simply with FreeSync premium enabling ultrasmooth gameplay.

