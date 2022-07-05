Pick up some Funko Pop! figures in Woot’s week-long sale from $7.50 (Up to 50% off)

For the next week, Woot will be offering deals on a selection of Funko products ranging from Funko Pop! to Funko Games at up to 50% off. One of the standouts from this week-long sale is the Marvel Avengers Victory Shawarma Series Funko Pop! figures starting at $11.99 Prime shipped, otherwise there will be a $6 delivery fee. The Shawarma Series consists of six total figures with two parts completed by three figures. This Woot sale is offering one-half of the series complete with Tony Stark at $15.99, now $27 on Amazon, Hawkeye at $20.39, now $30 on Amazon, and Bruce Banner at $11.99, now $26.50 on Amazon. These three figures will snap together to complete the scene with the three Avengers sitting around a table enjoying some Shawarma after defeating Loki in New York. In total, you’re looking at 42% in savings by grabbing these figures from Woot instead of Amazon. Head below for more Funko deals.

More Funko deals:

After you finish checking out the Funko products part of this week-long sale, be sure to stick around and take a look at the other deals we’ve rounded up for you. You’ll need somewhere to display your new Pop! figures, so why not check out the Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Desk at its new low of $48. Even if you’re not a gamer, this desk has some features that anyone can take advantage of like the monitor platform and cup holder to avoid water rings on the desk surface.

Marvel Avengers Victory Shawarma Series features:

Tony Stark did ask to check out the shawarma restaurant and, now that the battle is over, you too can join the Avengers for shawarma. This new Marvel Victory Shawarma Pop! Deluxe series features 6 new figures, more detailed than the original Funko Pop! Avengers set, that nest together to build a dynamic set piece for your collection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!