Amazon Basics’ Gaming Computer Desk with controller storage and more at new low of $48

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Desk in Black for $47.80 shipped. Normally going for $102.50, this 53% discount marks a new 2022 low price and is the all-time low we’ve seen. This desk is designed for gamers with its K-leg design, 5-slot game storage shelf, monitor platform, and carbon-laminated desktop surface. There is even a tablet holder so you can watch a movie while grinding in your new favorite game with a cupholder so you can avoid water rings on the desk surface. By the way, that monitor platform can handle monitors up to 32-inches in size. Overall, the Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Desk will provide plenty of features gamers will appreciate while providing quick access to gear. Head below for more.

At $48 or below, you are unlikely to find another desk option with gamer-tailored features from reputable brands. Even the Amazon Basics Classic Home Office Computer Desk goes for $60. Gaming in the dark will increase your level of immersion, but it is always nice to have some ambient light so you can see your desk. Be sure to check out the Amazon Basics Eye-caring LED Desk Lamp at $16. This modern-looking lamp features 32 energy-efficient LED lights with the base featuring touch controls for selecting three different lighting modes and even setting a 40-minute timer. Those three lighting modes will change the color temperature between natural, white, and yellow light.

Be sure to stop by both our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances and furniture and our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to build out your racing sim setup? Check out this deal on the Logitech G29 Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force Racing Wheel at $237.50. Designed for PlayStation consoles and PC, this wheel will make it feel as if you were actually driving with force feedback.

Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Desk features:

Designed for avid gamers, this gaming station offers the functionality and convenience you need to keep leveling up. Multiple colors available.

The computer desk supports comfortable game play with handy storage that maximizes space while keeping controllers, headphones and more in reach.

Featuring a sturdy steel frame with K-leg design, carbon-laminated surface, charging platform and monitor platform for screens up to 32-inches.

Includes monitor platform, charging platform, 5-slot game storage shelf, charging station, under-desk basket, headphone cradle and cup holder.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!