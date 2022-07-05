You can add four TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs to your home for under $6 each, now $23

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of TP-Link’s Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plugs (HS103) for $22.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $26 at Amazon, today’s deal makes the smart plugs just $5.75 each which is about as budget-friendly as it gets. Ready to outfit your entire home with smart capabilities, these plugs tie into both Alexa and Assistant, though there’s no HomeKit compatibility here. Each one can be scheduled to turn on or off at a specific time and they can even be programmed to be used with smart home automations. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this smart plug to save some cash. Sure, it’s not as great of an overall value at $10 for a single plug. But, if you don’t need four smart plugs, then today’s deal is overkill anyway. Plus, this lower-cost smart plug still ties into both Alexa and Assistant as well as offers scheduling so you’re not missing out on any features here even though it comes in at a more affordable price.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found eufy’s Wi-Fi smart lock with fingerprint and keypad down to a new all-time low price of $175. That’s a full $85 off its normal $260 going rate and it delivers quite a few ways to gain entry to your home. Whether you choose to use a fingerprint to unlock it, a code, physical key, or smart home routine, this is a must-have upgrade before heading out of the house this summer.

TP-ink Kasa Smart Plug HS103 features:

The HS103 Kasa smart plug is the easiest way you can start controlling lamps, fans, humidifiers and other home electronic appliances. With it adding voice control to any outlet, you could also enjoy the hands-free convenience. The Kasa app contains not only all the feature you expect from TP-Link Kasa family, but also guidance for you through each step of the installation to connect your smart plug with your home Wi Fi, Alexa or Google assistant.

