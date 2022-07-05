eufy’s Wi-Fi smart lock with fingerprint and keypad falls to new low at $175 (Save $85)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch and Fingerprint Wi-Fi Dead Bolt for $174.99 shipped when you use the code FTPBU8523 at checkout. For comparison, it goes for $260 at Amazon right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This deadbolt features multiple ways to gain entry to your home. For starters, the fingerprint reader can unlock the door in just a second with a single touch. Also, there’s a keypad which can be programmed with multiple codes for you and friends. You’ll also find the ability to leverage its built-in Wi-Fi connection to pair it with Alexa and Assistant for voice controls or tying into smart home automations. Plus, at the end of the day, it has a physical key backup should the battery die while you’re out of the house. Dive into our announcement coverage to find out more and then head below for additional details.

On a tighter budget? The Wyze Lock could be a better solution for your household. It retrofits existing locks so the outside of your door doesn’t change, meaning landlords have a better chance of approving the install and your porch won’t change in its look. Plus, it still supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections for locking and unlocking. At $130 on Amazon, it’s $45 below today’s deal and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review.

If you need better Wi-Fi coverage for your home, then consider picking up TP-Link’s Deco X20 mesh system that’s available at a new low of $170. With Wi-Fi 6 in tow, this whole-home wireless setup is perfect for houses up to 5,800-square feet in size.

eufy Security Smart Lock Touch and Wi-Fi features:

Smart Lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds and unlocks your door in 1 second—it’s faster than fumbling for your keys.

With its all-new Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control Smart Lock from absolutely anywhere via the eufy Security app.

With a sturdy zinc alloy and stainless steel frame, Smart Lock is tested to handle the comings and goings of a busy household for over 30 years. The IP65 rating ensures that come rain or shine, your front door is protected.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!