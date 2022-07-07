ViewSonic’s latest OMNI curved gaming monitor sports a 1080p 165Hz display for $160

Today, ViewSonic is introducing a new budget-focused OMNI premium gaming monitor which ships with a 24-inch screen size, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1080p resolution. There’s quite a lot to like about this monitor, especially the price since it comes in at just $160. What else does this display bring? Let’s take a closer look.

165Hz gaming monitors are finally affordable

For the longest time, high refresh rate monitors were always something that only premium setups had. It didn’t matter the resolution, going above 60Hz was going to cost you. However, that’s not the case anymore. ViewSonic’s latest OMNI curved monitor is just the latest release in a long line of ever-dropping prices on higher-end gaming monitors that aren’t so high-end anymore.

For specs, this monitor is pretty feature-packed for its price range. It comes with a 1080p resolution for starters, which, while not the highest-end, is still plenty for most gaming setups. The display itself boasts a 1ms response time and AMD’s FreeSync Premium tear-free technology, should you have a compatible AMD GPU. On top of that, this gaming monitor features a a 165Hz refresh rate, meaning that it’s more than double the refresh of traditional displays, which only clock in at 60Hz. It also sports both HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 around back paired with an audio out port since there’s no built-in speakers here.

“We’ve seen great momentum in esports and an increase in demand as new tech hardware is being developed that compliment the OMNI line. With ViewSonic OMNI monitors, we’re offering a line of products that can hit great price points while still providing the features, technologies, and functionalities that aspiring gamers and esports players demand,” said Jeff Muto, Business Line Director at ViewSonic. “The OMNI VX2418C gaming monitor delivers smooth gameplay and amazing responsiveness that lets aspiring gamers upgrade their set up without breaking the bank.”

ViewSonic’s latest 24-inch OMNI 1080p 165Hz gaming monitor can be purchased for $159.99 from both Amazon and direct from the company, though it’s currently out of stock, likely due to how value-packed it is.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s nice to finally see premium monitors come down to more affordable prices. It’s hard enough to drive 1440p 144Hz, so most desks can easily get away with using 1080p instead. The 165Hz refresh rate here is also nice as it takes things a step above the normal 120/144Hz offerings giving you a bit more performance for your money.

