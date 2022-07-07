Aiper’s 2022 upgraded pool cleaning robot uses a dual-drive motor system at low of $229.50

Aipury (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2022 Upgraded Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner for $229.49 shipped. Normally going for $270, this 15% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. Recently upgraded, this pool cleaner uses dual-drive motors to maneuver around with two independent scrapers to knock free debris with its lithium-ion battery lasting up to 50 minutes on a single charge. The filter tray can be cleaned out with just a hose after each pool cleaning so you can be ready for the next time you’re hosting a party. You can also adjust the wheels to move in a few different patterns that will more effectively clean irregularly shaped pools. Weighing in at just 6.6 pounds, even your kids will be able to use the retrieval hook to pick up the robot from the pool after it is done cleaning. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead clean your pool manually with the Topmart Pool Cleaning Set at $40. Included within this kit is a brush head with ends that flare up to 45 degrees for cleaning off dirt and algae all around the pool and even in corners. You also have a skimmer net that is perfect for trapping floating debris with both being used together covering most of the cleaning activities you’ll need before hosting parties. A 4 section aluminum pole is included here as well for attaching the skimmer net and cleaning brush up to 4.8-feet away. As an added bonus, you’ll receive a floating pool thermometer that will let you know what temperature the water is at so you’ll know if your heater can be turned off.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While this Aiper robot will keep your pool clean, you’ll still need something for your home. Right now you can grab the eufy RoboVac G20 Robotic Vacuum for $180, a new Amazon all-time low, and the lowest price we can find. Using it’s Smart Dynamic Navigation, this vacuum will follow an optimal path around your home to clean everything.

Aiper 2022 Upgraded Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner features:

WIRELESS AND SAFER CLEANING: Say goodbye to wires thanks to the Aiper Pool Vacuum’s 100% cord-free design. No worry longer about cord entanglement and the risk of power short-out. It lasts up to 50 mins ideal for round ABOVE-GOUND

EASY TO USE & CLEAN: Lightweight at just 6.6lbs, making it dead easy to use and operate. Just power the unit on, drop it in and walk away. Aiper will perform its duties automatically and without supervision.When its work finished, simply remove the cover, and rinse the filter with a hose to clean it.

SELF-PARKING: Adopting self-parking smart technology, Aiper Robotic Cleaner stops near the pool wall when the battery is too low or after completing a working cycle. This allows for easy and convenient retrieval. Simply use the included hook to lift it out of the water without getting yourself wet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!