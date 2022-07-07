Anker’s smartphone-controlled G20 RoboVac hits new low at $180 ($100 off), more from $110

The official Amazon Anker eufy Home store is offering its RoboVac G20 Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is $100 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the lowest price we can find. You’ll also find the hybrid G20 model with mopping down at $199.99 shipped from the usual $300 price tag ($30 below our previous mention). This model makes use of the brand’s Smart Dynamic Navigation to methodically clean your floors “for better coverage than random-path vacuums” alongside 2,500Pa suction power at a volume “no louder than the hum of a microwave.” It also delivers app control for spot cleaning, suction control, and vacuuming schedules alongside Alexa voice command support, auto-return charging, and up to 70 minutes of continuous cleaning. Head below for more Anker RoboVac deals.

The Anker RoboVac deals don’t stop there. While the renewed model below has gone up slightly from our last mention, just about every other option listed below has actually dropped in price by as much as $10, yielding up to $220 on savings:

Alongside this ongoing offer on Wyze’s regularly $329 smartphone-controlled LiDAR robot vacuum at $165, we are also tracking a solid price drop on Hoover’s Spotless Carpet Cleaner. A great to refresh your carpets an upholstery for the summer (or really anytime), it is now at a new all-time low price with at least 21% in savings and with an included 32-ounce container or premixed Paws & Claws Pet Stain Shampoo in tow. Get a closer look at this offer right here.

Anker RoboVac G20 features:

Efficient Cleaning: With Smart Dynamic Navigation, RoboVac G20 methodically cleans your floors for better coverage than random-path vacuums.

5× More Suction Power: With 2500 Pa suction strength, RoboVac G20 easily cleans daily messes. *Compared with RoboVac 10.

Powerfully Quiet: At 55 dB and no louder than the hum of a microwave, RoboVac quietly cleans while you go about your day.

Ultra-Slim Design: Being only 2.85 inches tall, RoboVac easily glides under hard-to-reach areas like sofas, dressers, and beds.

