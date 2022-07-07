Start your 3D printing adventure with ELEGOO’s Neptune 2S FDM Printer at low of $240

The official Elegoo storefront on Amazon is currently offering its Neptune 2S FDM 3D Printer for $239.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $295, this 19% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this printer. With its spacious 8.7×8.7×9.9-inch build volume, the Neptune 2S is a great printer to get started with if you have a little bit of technical knowledge as some assembly is required. Based on the standard i3 design, this printer uses a dual gear extruder so it has a good, consistent grip on the plastic filament which is important for material like TPU that is flexible. Once you’ve printed your model, removal is simple with the magnetic build plate coming off and allowing you to flex it so prints pop off, plus it is coated in PEI which helps prints have better adhesion which will lead to more successes. This feature set is rounded out by filament runout detection, power loss resume, and automatic shutdown when idle. Head below for more.

You will get a small amount of sample filament with this printer but it is really only enough to print a couple of test models while setting up, so why not go ahead and get some extra spools. I personally use Hatchbox PLA and you can get it in a variety of colors starting at $25. Personally, I prefer to go with the basic White, Grey, or Black filaments to have an easy painting surface but you can get Orange, Purple, and even more. PLA is a great material to start out with given its ease of printing and good overall material properties, though if you want a stronger part you may be more interested in PETG, which Hatchbox also offers. PETG takes the printing ease of PLA and some of the strength characteristics of ABS to make a better material.

If a 3D printer is something you’re considering but not looking to get in the near term, then it may be worth waiting for ELEGOO’s latest offering, the Neptune 3 FDM Printer. It is based on this same design with some new features like automatic RSG leveling, and handheld controller, and a slightly larger build volume that may be worth paying a little more for. Pre-orders are open now with the first batch option having an expected delivery in July with the second batch expected in August and both options cost the same at $210. Learn more about the Neptune 3 in our coverage.

ELEGOO Neptune 2S FDM 3D Printer features:

The double-gear metal extruder is equipped with a spring elasticity adjustment design and a special titanium alloy pipe, which reduces the risk of nozzle clogging, makes the output more uniform, and the printing is more stable.

Neptune 2S 3D printer is equipped with a 32-bit motherboard and SMT32 chip,a memory up to 1M FLASH making the system run smoother and faster; The Silent stepper driver ensures that the motherboard has silent printing and accurate voltage output to ensure better printing experience.

Metal leveling screws and mold springs, which are ergonomic and convenient to use; Intelligent fan system, which automatically shuts down after cooling, prolongs the life of the machine. 3.5-inch touch screen, easy to operate.

