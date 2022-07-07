Prepare for camping and storms this summer with Energizer’s LED Lantern at low of $7

Amazon is now offering the Energizer LED Camping Lantern for $7.21 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $14.50, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this model of Energizer lantern. These Energizer deals tend to go quick so be sure to jump on this one! Powered by three AA batteries, which are not included, this lantern can produce up to 350 lumens for up to 9 hours with the low brightness mode lasting as long as 20 hours. It is also IPX4 water-resistant rated so you can safely use this out in the elements while camping or during storms with the lantern also being impact-resistant up to 3 feet. Whether you’re carrying this light around or just hanging it to light up a room or tent, the handle will make either task easy. Even if you don’t camp, having lights as a backup in case a severe storm knocks out power is important to keep yourself and your family safe this summer. Head below for more.

You are unlikely to find similar quality lanterns from reputable brands at this $7 price point. Energizer recommends powering this lantern with its AA Max batteries, but even a 10-pack of those will run you more than the lantern at $9.50. If you don’t care what type of battery you use with the lantern, you can grab the 10-pack of Amazon Basics High-Performance Alkaline AA Batteries for $7. As the lantern takes 3 batteries per charge, you will be able to swap out batteries three times which could mean up to 60 hours of light when in low mode, but the exact time may be different since the estimates given are based on using the Energizer batteries.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Right now you can make sure your home stays clean by picking up the Anker eufy RoboVac G20 Robotic Vacuum at $180, a new Amazon all-time low price we’ve tracked. Using the brand’s Smart Dynamic Navigation, the RoboVac G20 will methodically clean your floors “for better coverage than random-path vacuums.”

Energizer LED Camping Lantern features:

[Battery powered lantern]: One (1) Energizer LED Lantern – Operates on three (3) Energizer MAX AA Batteries (NOT INCLUDED)

[Shines brightly]: LED light casts 350 lumens on high for up to 9 hours

[Easy to carry or hang]: Convenient LED light has a handle for easy carrying and a hook on the bottom for hanging

[Indoors or out]: Great as a work lantern, emergency light or LED camping lantern

[Durable]: LED lantern is shatterproof, IPX4 water-resistant and impact-resistant up to 3 feet

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!