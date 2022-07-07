Automate summer lawn watering with Rachio’s smart sprinkler controller at $130 (Up to $100 off)

From now through next week, Woot is now offering the Rachio 8-Zone R3 Smart Sprinkler Controller for $129.99 with free shipping for Prime members with a $6 delivery otherwise. Regularly $230, this setup is currently selling for $197 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $155. While today’s deal ships in a brown box, it is a brand new unit at the lowest price we can find. You’ll also find the regularly $250 16-zone model down at $179.99 Prime shipped. Rachio’s smart sprinkler controllers take care of your lawn and outdoor foliage for you with automated watering schedules that “lower your water bill and ensure a beautiful yard.” Alongside control from just about anywhere via your smartphone, it also makes use of rain, wind, and freeze skip features to keep costs down and effectiveness up, all while tailoring your specific water needs to “plant type, soil type, sun exposure, and more.” Head below for additional details.

If you’re looking to keep your smart sprinkler controller outdoors, it might be a good idea to consider using a fraction of your savings today on the brand’s Rachio Sprinkler Weatherproof Outdoor Enclosure. While the controller will work fine under the cover of an outdoor shed or enclosed porch, this dedicated cover fits perfectly with a weatherproof seal and security tab for a padlock at $30 shipped.

Speaking of smart home gear, the early Prime Day deals on Amazon’s Echo lineup are now going live alongside smart plugs and more from just $13 Prime shipped. We are now also tracking even more deals on the Echo Show smart home displays and everything is organized for you in this deal roundup right here. Hit up our smart home hub for more.

Rachio 8-Zone R3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

The Rachio 3 is our flagship smart irrigation system controller. The top performing and highest-rated controller available, it offers the best experience in water savings and remote watering — all wrapped up in one easy-to-use Rachio app. With premium Weather Intelligence™ Plus, the Rachio 3 accurately predicts weather changes and automatically adjusts your watering schedule for the right amount of water, every time. Quick installation and seamless in-app help will get your controller up and running in no time.

