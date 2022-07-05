Latest Echo Dot sees early Prime Day discount to $20, more Amazon smart home gear from $13

Prime Day is now just a week away and the early discounts are arriving for those with one of Amazon’s memberships. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the other Echo speaker and device deals, Amazon now offers its latest Echo Dot Smart Speaker for $19.99 with a bundled Sengled Smart Bulb. Down from the combined $65 price tag, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at $15 under our previous Black Friday mention. Also on sale, the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition is down to $24.99 from its usual $60 price tag. Amazon’s most recent take on its most affordable speaker arrives with a new spherical design that delivers an improved audio array. On top of being able to take advantage of the new drivers for Apple Music and more, there’s also all of the usual Alexa features you’d expect to round out the package. Head below for more.

As far as the other discounts go, Amazon is helping Prime members get in on the savings early with markdowns on various Echo accessories. So while we wait for the full roster of its Alexa-enabled speakers and smart displays to go live, there’s some of the best prices of the year to be had on the add-on gear for your smart home.

Elsewhere in the lead up to Prime Day 2022, plenty of price cuts have gone live to get shoppers in on the savings ahead of time. Those savings pair quite nicely with promotions that give you some free Amazon gift cards just from buying from certain product categories or trying out Amazon’s services at no extra cost. Otherwise, everything else you need to know about the summer’s biggest shopping event is right here.

All-new Echo Dot features:

Meet the all-new Echo Dot with clock – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound. Perfect for your nightstand – See the time, alarms, and timers on the LED display. Tap the top to snooze an alarm. Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

