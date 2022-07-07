Less than $2.50 each scores you two Wi-Fi and Alexa-enabled smart bulbs, now under $5

LINKIND-US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its White Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulbs for $4.79 with the code RCH7UK7U at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $8 for the pair, that makes these lights under $2.50 each and marks some of the best pricing that we’ve seen all-time. These bulbs have a tunable white color and connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network, requiring no hub to function. They can be controlled through a smartphone app as well as by Alexa which is really quite notable at this price point. Plus, the tunable white allows you to change the light from outputting 2700K to 6500K and everything in between. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Opting for this Westinghouse LED bulb is a great way to save some cash. It comes in at just $2.50, though it ditches many of the features of today’s lead deal. You won’t get Wi-Fi connectivity or variable white temperature here, and the bulb itself is stuck at a 2700K. But, considering this is a fairly low-cost option, it’s expected you’ll lose a few features.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus starter bundle on sale for $90. It works with HomeKit out of the box and is down from its $129 normal going rate. You can then swing by our smart home guide for additional ways to save on upgrading your voice-controlled setup.

LINKIND Wi-Fi Smart Bulb features:

The A19 E26 smart light bulbs features a 800lm tunable warm white to cool white light. Equivalent to 60W halogens but save over 85% on electricity bill. Lifetime rated up to 25,000 hours, reducing the maintenance and re-lamping costs. Easy to dim the brightness form 3%~100% and set the color temperature(2700K~6500K) form warm white to cool white in Linkind APP. Choose what you like.

