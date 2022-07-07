Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus starter bundle works with HomeKit out of the box at $90 (Save $39)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit for $90.18 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $129, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in months at $39 off and marks the third-best price of the year. Delivering everything you need to get started in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this bundle delivers the latest iteration of Lightstrip Plus alongside the bridge that enables HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control. With both Bluetooth and Zigbee control, this is a great way to bring 6-feet of multicolor illumination to your space, be it for some ambient lighting on a shelf or to make for a more immersive home theater experience. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind ditching the more in-depth Philips Hue feature set and quality can opt for this meross HomeKit light strip at $36 instead. While you’ll still benefit from HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant integration, this one’s color accuracy surely won’t be as good as the featured discount, but it does clock in with 32.8-feet of length for plenty extra ambient lighting in your setup.

As for another notable way to upgrade your Siri setup, yesterday saw a new all-time low go live on the Logitech Circle View Doorbell. Arriving with support for HomeKit Secure Video out of the box, this front door upgrade is down to $185 and on sale for only the second time to date.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Lightstrip Plus features:

These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network. Install the flexible Bluetooth LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with the included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Connect up to 32 feet of extension per base kit.

