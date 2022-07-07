Nomad launches 30% off anniversary sale on leather iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, more

Nomad today is celebrating its 10-year anniversary by launching a 30% off sitewide sale that applies to just about everything. Shipping varies per order. Including all of its in-house Apple chargers, iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and more, these are the best prices of the year on just about everything and marking rare chances to save on some of the newer releases. Our top pick is the new Base One Max for $104.95. Down from $150, this is one of the very first discounts and a new all-time low at $45 off.

Delivering Nomad’s latest charger, the new Base One Max packs MFi-certified MagSafe charging out of the box that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset at 15W speeds. Pairing solid metal with a unique glass design, it’ll also look the part for your Apple setup be it the desk or nightstand with an Apple Watch charger built-in to complete the package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Spanning pages of the brand’s popular in-house accessories over nearly every product category, today’s Nomad anniversary sale delivers the deepest discounts of the year. We’ve reviewed all of the options below over the past year or so, and have walked away impressed time and time again with the build quality, performance, and overall value offered by Nomad’s latest. The latter of which is surely even better thanks to the 30% in savings.

Nomad anniversary sale highlights:

Nomad Base One Max features:

Base One Max delivers official MFi MagSafe charging at up to 15W with a weighted metal body and an elevated glass panel designed to complement any space. The integrated Apple Watch charger features a protective soft touch charging base. This allows you to use Nightstand Mode on your watch to quickly tell the time at your bedside or desk while also using the integrated MagSafe charger to power up your AirPods or iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!