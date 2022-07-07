Save $60 on Oral-B’s smart iO Electric Toothbrush with onboard display at $240

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush for $239.97 shipped. Regularly $300 like it fetches at Best Buy, this is $60 off the going rate, matching the best price we have tracked at Amazon this year outside of a brief one day offer months ago, and the lowest we can find. Alongside three included brush heads, an upright charger, and the charging travel case, this one delivers a host of smart features to your oral care routine. An onboard display screen allows you to customize your brushing experience alongside showcasing a visual timer, plus you’ll find LED pressure sensors and live AI coaching that “tracks where you are brushing and guides you to 100% coverage so you don’t miss any zone.” More details below.

If the high-end, tech-laden model above is overkill for your needs, check out the Philips One by Sonicare. The battery-powered models start at $25 and the rechargeable variants go for $40, saving you at least $200 over the model above. You’re not going to get the smart features, onboard display, and visual feedback, but they will help with your oral care and cost a whole lot less.

Speaking of that smile of yours, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on Crest’s $45 3D White Pro Effects Whitestrips pack down at $28.50 shipped on Amazon. Designed to brighten your smile just in time for summer events, this is one of the lowest prices we have tracked at 35% off and you can get all of the details you need in our coverage from earlier this week.

Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush features:

Maintain optimal dental health with this Black Onyx Oral-B iO Series electric toothbrush. Bluetooth technology lets you monitor brushing habits, while AI tracking and 3-D mapping help deliver a thorough clean. An interactive color display provides real-time coaching for enhanced oral health. This Oral-B iO Series electric toothbrush has seven modes for personalized comfort, and the included replacement brush heads and travel case make it ideal for use on the go.

