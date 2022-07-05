Crest’s $45 3D White Pro Effects Whitestrips ready your summer smile for $28.50 (35% off)

Amazon is now offering the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Strips at $28.50 shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price and remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $45 and currently marked down to $30 via Walmart, this is more than 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This package comes with 20 teeth whitening treatments to get your smile shining for the summer. It apparently uses the same “whitening ingredient as dentists” with an enamel-safe formula to deliver a professional level job to your at-home oral care routine. The actual strips feature Crest’s Advanced Seal Technology for a no-slip grip that its said to stay in place as well. More details below.

Another great way to aid in your teeth whitening journey is with the Crest Pro-Health Advanced Whitening Mouthwash. It likely won’t whiten quite as much as the Whitestrips, but it is a notable way to supplement treatments above with small fraction of your savings on our lead deal.

Once your teeth whitening and oral care routine is upgraded, head over to our fashion deal hub to do the same to your summer wardrobe. The Clarks Red, White, and Shoes Sale is notable place to start but we also have the Ralph Lauren Summer Event offering 25% off sitewide on polos, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, shorts, and more. Everything is detailed in our recent coverage right here.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects features:

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects is designed to whiten like a professional-level teeth whitening treatment at-home. The Advanced Seal Technology’s comfortable, no-slip grip means the strips stay put until you take them off, allowing you to talk and even drink water while whitening your teeth. Made by the #1 dentist-recommended at-home teeth whitening brand, Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects will give you a 100% noticeably whiter smile, guaranteed. This enamel-safe, at-home teeth whitening kit will make your teeth 18 levels whiter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

