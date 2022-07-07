Vitamix odorless FoodCycler compost breaks down scraps in hours at $280 (Reg. $400)

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price down even lower on the Vitamix FoodCycler composter to $279.99 shipped, matching the lowest price we have ever tracked there.

Alongside the new Vitamix summer blender sale, Amazon is now offering the brand’s indoor FoodCycler composter at $297.49 shipped. Regularly $400 directly from Vitamix and at Home Depot, it is currently on sale for $350 at Best Buy and is now sitting at the second-best price of the year on Amazon. Providing an environmentally-conscious, “convenient, and odorless” compost solution to your indoor space (or anywhere with a free outlet and a cubic foot of space), this model can break down your table scraps and food waste by “up to 90%” to deliver usable fertilizer for your garden and more. The whole process takes “mere hours” and it can handle everything from fruit cores and vegetable peels to dairy products, and even chicken bones, all without having to step outside. More details below.

If you would prefer to stick with a more traditional solution you can leave outdoors, this 27.7-gallon Miracle-Gro model doesn’t take up much space and will save you significantly more with a $77 list price at Amazon. It will take “4 to 6 weeks” to turn out usable fertilizer, but you’re still doing your part environmentally speaking and saving a small fortune over the fancy high-tech model above.

As we mentioned above, the annual Vitamix blender sale is now in full swing delivering up to $100 off a range of its pro-grade bending solutions. These pricey options just got a whole lot more affordable with notable 5- to 10-year warranties to protect your investment. Aircraft-grade steel and enough power to crush just about anything you throw at them with ease, all of the various models on sale are organized for you right here.

Vitamix FoodCycler features:

Our compact food recycler fits your life (and your living space). All you need is one cubic foot of space and a power outlet to get started—it’s that easy. The carbon filter lid eliminates odors, so you can keep the removable waste bucket under your sink or on your countertop and conveniently fill it with food scraps after every meal.

