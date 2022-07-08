Acer’s massive 43-inch 4K 144Hz monitor has built-in RGB lighting at Amazon low of $976

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator 43-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor (CG437K) for $975.95 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $1,350, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While this display doesn’t pack HDMI 2.1 for next-generation consoles, you’ll find three HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports on this monitor as well as a built-in USB-C hub. It has a native refresh rate of 120Hz, though it can be overclocked to 144Hz with both DisplayPorts in use at once. On top of that, it supports G-Sync and has a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits with DisplayHDR 1000 certification. You’ll also find both light and proximity sensors as well as four LED light strips with a remote control for ambient lighting, making this a solid choice for your gaming setup all around. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings toward picking up this VESA wall mount on Amazon. It comes in at $28 right now once you clip the on-page coupon and makes a solid upgrade to your new monitor. The display on sale above does support the VESA wall mounting standard making it easy to get it off the ground and clean up your gaming space.

If gaming at 4K144 is a bit overkill for your needs, be sure to check out the latest ViewSonic OMNI display that launched yesterday. With a modest $160 price point and a 1080p resolution, there’s a 165Hz refresh rate here as well, making it a well-rounded monitor for your setup without breaking the bank.

Acer Predator 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Leveraging state-of-the-art revolutionary technologies all housed in an iconic 43” screen, a 4K gaming experience is unleashed! And the results are remarkable, especially when you consider this CG7 monitor offers so much more! Get hyper with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms Visual Response Boost (VRB) on a VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000 large format gaming display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!