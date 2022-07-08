Arcade1Up’s new Ms. PAC-MAN and Street Fighter II cabinets have Wi-Fi and multiplayer

Our favorite at-home arcade maker, Arcade1Up, just launched two new machines with iconic branding all around. For starters, the new Arcade1Up Legacy Arcade Ms PAC-MAN Edition is now here to deliver an experience that you grew up with in the center of your own home. Plus, there’s now YOGA FLAME and SHINKU HADOKEN edition cabinets, which both feature exclusive limited-edition art designs. What else do these arcade machines bring to the table? Let’s find out.

Arcade1Up Ms PAC-MAN and Street Fighter II cabinets are here

We’ll start out with the most iconic of the lineup launched this week: Ms. PAC-MAN. This iconic game is a fan-favorite around here, and this new cabinet will be perfect for any home arcade. You’ll be able to “power up your retrogaming nostalgia” with the Arcade1Up Ms PAC-MAN and see how your high scores measure up to other gamers thanks to built-in Wi-Fi. That’s right, this cabinet connects to your home’s wireless network and allows you to compete with other arcade gamers around the globe.

You’ll be able to chomp through POWER PELLETS while also enjoying up to 14 other classic games baked inside of Arcade1Up’s unique Ms PAC-MAN cabinet. Iconic titles like PAC-LAND, PAC-MAN PLUS, SUPER PAC-MAN, Galaga, Dig Dug, Dig Dug II, Mappy, and many more are all built into this cabinet with the ability to easily switch between them through the on-screen menus.

Continuing on, there’s the YOGA FLAME edition as well as the SHINKU HADOKEN edition cabinets being launched here. Also sporting Wi-Fi, you’ll find the renowned STREET FIGHTER II: HYPER FIGHTING, as well as CHAMPION EDITION, and TURBO with other classic titles included. Street Fighter II was the first 1-on-1 fighting game to have a variety of characters with their own unique combinations and it became an instant hit. In addition to street Fighter II, there’s also PROGEAR, FINAL FIGHT, CAPTAIN COMMANDO, and many other titles for you to play.

Another first for Arcade1Up here is Wi-Fi Live online multiplayer which lets you battle others around the globe right from your arcade machine. Gone are the days of having to be local to play against opponents, and this will make the Street Fighter II experience all the better.

Pricing is $499.99 shipped for a limited time in CONUS, though normally delivery is only included on orders over $599. Shipping is slated to begin in early August, so get your orders in now to have the cabinets arrive before we exit summer and head toward fall.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that these arcade cabinets not only include multiple games, but also have built-in Wi-Fi so you can battle other players or compete against high scores. I love the competitive nature of arcade games and enjoy going to the arcade myself with friends or family every now and then. But, the thought of having a cabinet at home, which allows me to go up against everyone without them even being there? That’s pretty awesome, and really drives home the arcade spirit.

